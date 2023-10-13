It is a gloomy evening with plenty of clouds and temperatures falling from the 60s to the 50s. You will want a jacket for the high school football games.

Tonight, we will stay cloudy and cool with some drizzle or sprinkles as the cold front moves into Alabama. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through on Saturday morning, and this will put an end to any rain. However, we will not see the chilly air yet. We will start the day with clouds, but it will become sunny and breezy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

A reinforcing trough will move through on Sunday. This will bring us the chilly air along with breezy conditions. We will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Winds will be around 10-20+ mph. High temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 60s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the lower to upper 40s.

Annular Solar Eclipse: It starts around 10 AM, the peak will be at 12:08 PM CT, and it will end around 2 PM. Make sure you have special eclipse glasses to look at the sun. DO NOT look at the sun with regular sunglasses or with the naked eye.

Football Forecast: Alabama kicks off at 11 AM against Arkansas and the weather will be great for the game and viewing the eclipse. Expect plenty of sunshine with kickoff temps. in the lower 70s. Samford kicks off at 12 PM at home against Furnam with sunshine and temps. in the middle 70s. Auburn is in Baton Rouge playing LSU for a 6 PM kickoff. It will be sunny with temps. starting in the middle 70s and falling to the lower 60s. Lastly, UAB is playing at UTSA at 7 PM. Kickoff temps. will be in the middle 70s in San Antonio and they will fall to the upper 60s by the 4th quarter.

Next Week Outlook: The week will start out with more chilly air. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s, and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We slowly warm up on Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. A cold front will move into Alabama on Friday with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the in the lower 70s.