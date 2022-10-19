It is a clear and very cold morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s with frost. We could have a few record lows. Bundle up! A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM for all of Central Alabama.

An area of high pressure will still be west of Alabama today, so the northwesterly winds will continue to keep us chilly. It will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight, will be clear and very cold again with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. These temperatures will likely break some of the record lows. Birmingham record low is 32° set back in 1948. A freeze is expected, so make sure you cover or bring in your plants.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Central Alabama from 10 PM until 9 AM Thursday.

We will start out the day very cold, but we will slowly start to warm up. The area of high pressure will build over Alabama on Thursday, so the coldest air will be northeast of Alabama. An upper-level wave will move over Alabama, so this will bring in some high clouds. It will be mostly sunny, but it will not be as cold. High temperatures will be cool in the lower 60s. Thursday night will be clear and cold with lows in the lower to upper 30s. Some frost is expected, so protect your plants again.

The high will move east of Alabama on Friday, and that will bring back southerly winds. This will help to warm us back up with high temperatures in the lower 70s under a sunny sky.

Weekend Outlook: The warming trend continues this weekend as the area of high pressure sits east of Alabama. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with warmer high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.