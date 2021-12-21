Cold and rainy today, but we warm up for Christmas

It is a cloudy and cold morning with scattered showers across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s. Grab the umbrella and jacket as you head out the door.

Today is the First Day of Winter and it will feel like it. Winter officially arrives at 2:59 PM CST. A surface area of low pressure will be down in the Gulf of Mexico, and an upper-level low will move across Alabama today. This will bring us scattered showers all day. However, most of the rain will end during the afternoon. It will be cold rain with high temperatures only in the upper 40s. Brrr!





Tonight, the rain will end, and we will gradually become clear. It will be colder with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

An area of high pressure will build over us on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 50s. The area of high pressure moves east of Alabama on Thursday. We will stay sunny, but it will become a tad warmer as southeast winds return. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Christmas Eve, Friday, will be unseasonably warm for this time of year. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower across northern Alabama late in the day as a weak front will move toward the state. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Christmas Weekend: The weak cold front will sit over Tennessee/Northern Alabama on Christmas Day. This will make it partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, but most of you will be dry. It will be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday will remain partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures near 70°. Needless to say, we will not have a cold Christmas this year!

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, and Meteorologist Michael Haynes