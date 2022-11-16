An area of high pressure will build across the Southern U.S. today. We will gradually become partly cloudy later this afternoon, but it stays cold with highs in the lower 50s.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and colder with a freeze. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Protect any plants you still have alive outside.

We will stay dry Thursday with plenty of sunshine as a trough of low pressure moves across the state. This will bring a reinforcing blast of colder air into Alabama. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s. Thursday night will be clear and cold with another freeze. Lows will be in the mid 20s.

Expect more sunshine on Friday as an area of high pressure moves across the Deep South. We will be chilly with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase Friday evening with temps. falling into the 30s for the high school playoff football games. Friday night, we will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. This one will be a dry front with a few clouds, so expect it to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Expect more chilly highs in the upper 40s to around 50°. Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving Week Outlook: We will start the week dry with sunshine on Monday and highs in the mid 50s. Some warmer air returns on Tuesday with more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Models do not agree with the timing yet, but they show rain returning late on Thanksgiving Day. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy and mild with rain arriving by the evening ahead of another cold front. Highs will be in the 60s. The rain will continue on Friday as the front moves across Alabama. Temperatures will be falling from the 60s to 50s.