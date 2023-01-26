It is a cloudy and colder morning across Central Alabama. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.

The low that brought us the clouds Wednesday will move toward New York today. We will slowly decrease the clouds this afternoon. Look for a few flurries or sprinkles too. It will be cold and breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Tonight, it will become mostly clear and colder. Lows will fall to the upper 20s. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Friday, and we will dry out with plenty of sunshine. It will stay chilly with highs ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out with some sunshine as the high pressure moves east of Alabama, but clouds will return in the afternoon ahead of another cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

The cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday. This will bring us plenty of rain all day with high temperatures in the 50s.

Next Week Outlook: Unsettled weather is expected for most of next week. We start the week on Monday with drier and warmer weather. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. A cold front will be stalled along the coast and a second front will stall along the MS/AL/TN border Tuesday through Thursday. This will bring us rain each day, and some of it could be heavy at times – especially across northern Alabama. Daily high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. At this time, severe weather is not expected, but we will have to watch out for possible flooding concerns by Thursday. Models are not in agreement with a cold front moving through on Friday with some more rain. High temperatures will be cooler as they drop to the 50s.