It is a clear, cold and frosty morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s. Bundle up as you head out the door!

An area of high pressure moves across the Deep South today, so we will have plenty of sunshine across the Birmingham area. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

It will become partly cloudy this evening with temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s for the high school playoff football games. You will need your warm team gear!

Tonight, a cold front will move across Central Alabama. We will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Protect plants, pets and people again!

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. This one will be a dry front with some clouds. Expect it to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We will have chilly highs in the lower 50s. A second cold front will move through on Sunday. This will bring us a reinforcing shot of colder air. It will be sunny with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Football Forecasts: It will be chilly for all of the home and away games this weekend. Alabama is in Tuscaloosa and kicks off at 11 AM with temperatures around 50° for much of the game. Samford is at home at 2:00 PM with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures around 50°. Auburn plays at 3:00 PM with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 50s. JSU plays at Central Arkansas at 4:00 PM and it will be clear with temperatures in the 40s. Lastly, UAB plays at LSU at 8:00 PM. It will be mostly cloudy with a cold rain and temperatures in the 40s.

Thanksgiving Week Outlook: We will start the week dry with sunshine on Monday and highs in the mid 50s. Some warmer air returns on Tuesday as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and highs in the upper 50s. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

Models do not agree with the threat for rain and storms from an area of low pressure on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. One model (Euro) has rain/storms and the other (American GFS) is dry. Right now, plan for a mostly cloudy day with spotty storms possible in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong. Highs will be in the 60s. We will have to watch to see how the models evolve once we get into early next week. Expect some changes to the forecast! Friday could also have some lingering rain as the low and front move across Alabama. Temperatures will be falling from the 60s to 50s.