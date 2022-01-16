Cold and Dry MLK Day

Cold Start To The Week

Monday will start out cold, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s to kick off the day. The thermometer will climb into the 40s in the afternoon, but a brisk northwest breeze will drop the wind chill down into the upper 30s. We’ll see some clouds in the morning, but sunshine will break through around lunchtime. Temperatures drop below 30° late Monday night, but we start to see temperatures rebound a bit by Tuesday, and by Wednesday, temperatures are back in the upper 50s and low 60s.

More Rain Mid-Week

Just as we start to warm up, another cold front moves in Wednesday, bringing another round of showers and a few thunderstorms. We won’t have enough unstable air to support any severe weather, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible along with some soaking rain.

Models are struggling a bit beyond Wednesday’s front. Some models are hinting at another Gulf low developing by the end of the week, bringing shower chances (and perhaps some flurries or light snow showers) into the forecast Friday into the weekend. Other models keep things cold and dry. We feel confident in the cold air sticking around through the second half of the week, but the rain chances past Wednesday could change some as we head through the next few days. For now, we’ve got low rain chances Friday into the weekend, but we’ll fine tune things as we head through the week.