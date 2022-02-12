Our Next Big Weathermaker moves in Thursday as a strong cold front crashes in from the northwest. With warm, humid air in place and strong wind shear aided by a strong upper and low level jetstream, severe weather will be possible as storms move through Central Alabama





There remains some questions regarding exactly how strong these storms will be and how much of Alabama could see severe weather. While there will be plenty of wind energy, models suggest there may not be as much upper level lift (kind of like the muscle to get severe storms going) as the front pushes through Central Alabama. In addition, while we expect some unstable air to be in place, this looks like a high shear/low instability event. There’s often a fine line in these kind of events between big storms that produce lots of damage, and more of a heavy rain event with some occasionally strong storms. We’re still 5 days out from this threat, so the forecast could change some as we get closer.

For now, we’ve got a Weather Aware for Thursday for the potential for severe weather and tornadoes. Be sure to check back often as we fine-tune the forecast this week.

Beyond Thursday’s storms, we cool off and dry off Friday, and stay dry into the start of next weekend.