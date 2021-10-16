Cold Air Dives In Tonight | Central AL Forecast

Sweater Weather…Cuddle Alert….Whatever you need to hear to get your attention, it will be getting cold tonight. This will be some of the coldest air we’ve had all season. Temperatures across central Alabama fall into the 40s tonight.





Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures staying quite comfortable in the mid to upper 60s. No rain Sunday and winds will be light. Get outside and enjoy the feels of fall.





Through the week temperatures will warm slightly and be closer to normal highs/lows for late October. There will be a slight chance for rain Thursday into Friday, but it will be brief and should only impact a small portion of our viewing area.



