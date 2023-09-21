Today, an upper-level wave will move across Alabama. It makes it partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible, but most of you will be dry. We will be warm, but not humid with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

The weather will be good for any high school football games this evening with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Tonight, we will have some lingering clouds with a sprinkle or two over North Alabama. Expect cool lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Pleasant weather will be back for Friday with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Friday night high school football games will have great weather. It will be mostly clear with kickoff temperatures in the 70s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of low pressure will sit off the SE U.S. Coast, and there will also be an upper-level low over the Southern Great Plains States. These systems will make Saturday mostly sunny, warm, and dry. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. The low over the Plains will send more clouds toward Alabama on Sunday, but we will be dry until Sunday night. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

College Football: It will be sunny and hot for the Auburn game at Texas A&M with 11 AM kickoff temps. in the 80s. Samford is at home against Chattanooga with 2 PM kickoff temps. in the upper 80s with plenty of sun. Alabama is home against Ole Miss with 2:30 PM kickoff temps. around 90 with a partly cloudy sky. Lastly, UAB is at Georgia with plenty of clouds and 6:30 PM kickoff temps. in the upper 70s.

Next Week’s Outlook: We start the new work week with a trough sending a cold front into the Southeast U.S. This will set off spotty showers and a few storms across Central Alabama Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 80s. We will dry out on Thursday and Friday with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will stay in the 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Nigel is located in the Central Atlantic. It will quickly move northeast through Friday. Then it will turn north and gradually weaken across the North Atlantic this weekend. This is not a threat to the U.S.

A non-tropical low will form off the SE U.S. Coast later this week and could develop some subtropical characteristics. It will move up the U.S. East Coast and spread heavy rain and winds there all weekend. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the African Coast by Wednesday. Conditions are favorable for slow development and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend in the eastern to central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance of developing.