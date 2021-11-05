Clouds and chilly temperatures stick around today. This weekend will be sunny and warmer

It is a cloudy and chilly morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s. You will want your sweater or jacket as you head out the door.

The upper-trough will move along the U.S. East Coast, and the Gulf low will move over northern Florida on Friday. This will take the rain away from Alabama, and we will slowly become partly cloudy later this afternoon. It will still be chilly with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.





This evening will be mostly clear and chilly for the high school playoff football games with temperatures in the 50s.





Tonight, will become clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some patchy frost is possible if the winds calm down. You might want to cover or bring in any plants you want to keep.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build over us all weekend and will have plenty of sunshine each day. It will be cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s on Saturday. Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible again, so you will want to cover or bring in any plants you want to keep. We will be milder on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. This weather will be great to check out the fall colors across Alabama this weekend.





Football Forecasts: This is what you can expect for the local teams games this weekend:

Time Change: Don’t forget to turn your clocks BACK one-hour when you go to bed on Saturday night as we change from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. You will get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning! This means we will get brighter earlier with sunrise on Sunday morning at 6:11 AM, but it will get dark much earlier with sunset at 4:49 PM Sunday afternoon.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama to start the week. Monday through Wednesday will have plenty of sunshine and it will be warmer. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. The weather starts to change on Thursday, Veterans Day, as a cold front moves toward Alabama. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with some rain moving in later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s. The cold front will move through on Friday with scattered showers. It will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Next weekend looks like it will be much colder with highs in the 40s/50s and lows in the 30s. BRRR!

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Wanda remains over the north-central Atlantic, and is maintaining its intensity with winds around 50 mph. The storm is expected to meander south and then northeast across the north-central Atlantic this weekend. It could get a little stronger as it moves over slightly warmer waters, and the winds shear will be lower. Early next week, Wanda is expected to transition into an extratropical low. Fortunately, it is not expected to impact land.

