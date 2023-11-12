For tonight, gradual clearing, dry, and cool with morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Next Week’s Outlook: We will dry out for the first part of next week as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 60s. An area of low pressure will develop and move east across the Northern Gulf Coast along with an upper-level low Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers returning later in the day. Highs will be in the 60s. The lows will bring us more scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Then a cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, and highs in the 60s.