Clean up underway in Pelham after flash flooding Wednesday

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Heavy rainfall in Pelham Wednesday night and into Thursday morning caused flash flooding throughout the city.

Multiple neighboring law enforcement agencies were called in to help first responders with water rescues for both homes and vehicles.

Within hours, 10 to 13 inches of rain fell over the city of Pelham causing server flash flooding.

“We’ve never seen anything like this we’ve had flooding in the past but nothing like this,” said Joan Orellana, Pelham resident.

First responders had over 280 calls for service, rescuing 82 people from homes and 15 to 20 people were rescued from vehicles.

“We had five different areas in our city that were completely flooded where residents were requesting assistance out. So our resources were stretched tin very quickly,” said Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid.

To help keep up with the demand in call volume numerous neighboring agencies lent a helping hand.

“As far as Tuscaloosa County and St. Clair county so we had a great response from Birmingham and our first responder’s police and fire partners,” said Cheif Reid.

As floodwaters began to recede in the city of pelham homeowners were able to see the amount of damage the flooding caused.

“The fridge is gone; the washer and dryer are gone the sofas the couch,” said Orellana.

People in the chandler south townhomes say they had over four feet of floodwater in their homes. But despite the damage, they are remaining optimistic.

“At the end of the day we’re alive and all good and were here to help each other and do the best we can,” said Orellana.

Homeowners should also be aware the Shelby County Emergency Managment Agency will have building inspects out assessing damage throughout the day.