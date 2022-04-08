It is a mostly clear, breezy, and colder morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures range from the 30s to 50s. You may want that jacket as you head out the door.

An upper-level trough will still be north of Alabama on Friday, but it will start to move to the east. It will send us a reinforcing shot of colder air with plenty of clouds this afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible across Northern Alabama. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 50s.





Tonight, will become clear, cold, and frosty if the winds die down. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. You will need to protect your plants. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 AM until 8 AM for most of Central Alabama.





Weekend Outlook: We will be unseasonably cool to start the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s as high pressure builds southwest of Alabama in the Gulf of Mexico. Saturday night will become clear and cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s across Central Alabama. This could lead to some frost again, so you will need to protect any plants. The area of high pressure will move southeast of Alabama on Sunday, and this will bring back southerly winds to Birmingham. We will be sunny with high temperatures warming up back into the mid 70s.

Next Week Outlook: The weather pattern is expected to become more active next week. Monday will be the calmest day of the week. It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a late-day shower. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. A warm front and an upper-level wave/disturbance will move up from the south and west on Tuesday. We will become warm and more humid with spotty showers and highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, breezy, and humid with more spotty showers/few storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

A cold front will move into Alabama late on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms early in the morning and they will continue into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the 70s. Forecast models do not agree with where the front will end up being located. GFS keeps rain in the forecast on Friday, but Euro dries us out. They do agree that an area of low pressure will form in the Gulf on Saturday and move across Alabama on Sunday. This will bring us more storms, and a few could be strong depending on the track of the low.