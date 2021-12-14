Central Alabama Forecast: Nearing Record Warmth For the End of the Week, Then weekend Rain

It will be a quiet and cool, but not terribly cold, night across central Alabama. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 40s. A few spots will dip into the upper 30s in northeast Alabama. Highs will be climbing tomorrow with a range between 69°-70°.





Through the end of the week, the mercury keeps climbing. Highs will be nearing record highs both Thursday and Friday. Although I think we miss setting a record Thursday, I’ll be eyeing Friday for a potentially new tie or breaking of temperatures record. We will top out in the low to mid 70s both Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outlook: The warm air will set the stage for rain to come. By Friday night, showers are going to be moving in to north Alabama, followed by Saturday showers, intermittently rolling through central Alabama all day Saturday. It will be a messy shopping day. One where you will need to keep the rain gear handy.



There is a break in the wet weather for Sunday. We will have clouds and cooler weather. Temperatures will go from the 70s Saturday to upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, and Meteorologist Michael Haynes