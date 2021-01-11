Central AL Forecast: Wintry Mix Today With Some Slick Roads

Old Man Winter is returning to central Alabama today. An area of low pressure along the coast is bringing the Deep South a wintry mess today. The low is causing plenty of rain to our south, but there is enough cold air for the rain to mix with snow, or be all snow north and west of Birmingham. This will continue throughout the morning and then change to a cold rain this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Noon for areas north and west of Birmingham. Snow accumulation of 1/2″ to 1″ is possible. Watch out for some slick roads along the I-22 corridor and I-20/59 near Tuscaloosa.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. IF the roads do not dry out, we could have some black ice issues around central Alabama. Please use caution if you are traveling overnight and on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a much better day weather-wise with the return of sunshine and high temperatures around 50.

A weak upper-level wave will move over us on Wednesday. This will make it mostly cloudy and we could see a sprinkle or two. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. We become mostly sunny on Thursday as an area of high pressure sits over us. High temperatures will be warmer as they climb to near 60°. A cold front will sweep through on Friday with more clouds and a sprinkle it possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: It looks like we will have some pleasant weather for the weekend. Saturday will have plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits over us. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Sunday will become partly to mostly cloudy as another front moves toward the area. We will stay dry with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @Dave_Nussbaum and Facebook Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast.