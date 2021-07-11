Wet Weather Continues Tonight; More Storms Early This Week | Central AL Forecast

Scattered storms have fired up yet again across Central Alabama this afternoon thanks to an upper-level trough centered over Central Missouri. To the Southeast of this trough, there is a decent amount of lift in the atmosphere that has helped contribute to the widespread storm coverage we’re seeing today. This trough is also giving us enough dynamics for strong wind gusts across our area…

STRONG wind gusts out there today…



Birmingham recorded a 36 mph gust from an earlier storm just after 5 pm. Places in parts of Cherokee County have seen 35-40 mph gusts since this time yesterday. This along with very wet soils means some trees are falling over. #alwx @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/RYEQJ43ItC — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) July 11, 2021

My sister’s house in pinson, AL after a tree feel through their house this afternoon. So thankful she and her roommate are safe. No injuries. @CBS_42 @NWSBirmingham @Dave_Nussbaum @GriffinHardyWX @MichaelHaynes pic.twitter.com/dCUTTwaqd9 — Ashley Gann (@gannweather) July 11, 2021

For tonight, more showers are expected through the overnight hours. Current wind speeds will relax a bit after sunset to 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.





For tomorrow, expect more of the same of what we saw today — very muggy conditions, numerous afternoon thunderstorms, all of which capable of heavy rain & gusty winds. Areawide, we all have an 80% chance of seeing wet weather tomorrow. Tomorrow’s widespread rain coverage will keep high temperatures slightly cooler than normal in the mid 80s, but it will still feel very hot outside with the humidity somewhere between muggy & very muggy. South winds at 10 to 15 mph.









For the rest of the upcoming week, our current wet weather pattern appears to be on hold through Tuesday and Wednesday. Prevailing South winds will provide the moisture necessary for more scattered storms during the afternoon — Birmingham’s rain chance is at 60% Tuesday & Wednesday. As we get past hump day, Thursday & Friday will see a little less rain coverage with a 40% chance.

As far as temperatures go, the rain coverage should continue to keep high temperatures slightly lower than usual for mid July. However, just like today & tomorrow, that doesn’t mean it won’t feel very hot outside thanks to the humidity. With dew points likely remaining in the low 70s, very muggy conditions are expected all week long, Monday through Friday.





In the tropics, fortunately at this time, no tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic for the next 5 days.

