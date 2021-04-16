Central AL Forecast: Weekend starts with some rain, but ends with sunshine

Today will have plenty of clouds as the upper-level level wave/disturbance moves across the Southeast U.S. We will have a few showers later in the day, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be south of I-20. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The unseasonably cool weather sticks around all weekend. An area of low pressure will develop along the northern Gulf Coast stalled cold front and will move east. There will also be another upper-level wave moving across Alabama on Saturday. These systems will make it mostly cloudy with scattered showers through the morning across central Alabama, but the rain will linger for much of the day the farther south you travel. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy all day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. If you are headed to any “A-Day” Spring Games you will need to plan for rain before kick off in Tuscaloosa, but the rest of the day will be dry. Expect the showers to linger a little longer in Auburn. The Magic City Classic will have dry weather for the 6:30 PM kick off at Legion Field in Birmingham with temperatures in the 50s. The rain will end for everyone on Saturday night with lows in the 40s.

Sunday will be a pleasant day with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures around 70°. This will be great weather for the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber.

“A-Day” Forecast: If you are headed to any “A-Day” Spring Games you will need to plan for rain before kick off. In Tuscaloosa, there will be showers before the noon kick off, but then it will be cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 60s. In Auburn, expect some rain all morning and it could linger into the Spring Game at 1:00 p.m. Temperatures will also be in the 60s with plenty of clouds.





Grand Prix of Alabama: The main race on Sunday will have some nice weather! It will be partly cloudy for the start of the race at 2:42 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over Alabama Monday and Tuesday. We will have plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it will be a dry front. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the 60s. Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures back in the 70s. Right now, it looks like rain returns on Friday into Saturday. We could see a few thunderstorms, but it is too early to say if they will be strong to severe. Stay tuned for updates.

