Central AL Forecast: WEATHER AWARE Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Deep tropical moisture will push North from the Gulf and bring scattered showers & storms on Wednesday.  Stay WEATHER AWARE as events planned for Halloween may be affected by the rain! It will essentially be an all-day event.  It will feel a bit warmer outside because of the increased humidity as well.  Highs in the mid 70s, lows in the low 60s.

HALLOWEEN: While the scattered rain will keep on coming DURING THE DAY on Halloween, the good news is that a cold front should sweep through Thursday afternoon, drying us out.  Right now, even though it will still be soggy outside, we’re thinking the rain will stop by ~2 to 5 PM…just in time for Trick-or-Treating!

It’s also worth noting that temperatures will start dropping quickly behind this front.  While you’re out Thursday night, temps will most likely be in the 40s.  Bundle up!!

FRIDAY/THIS WEEKEND: We will stay rain-free from Friday onward and into the weekend.  It will be CHILLY behind this next front. Our first FROST of the season is possible Friday/Saturday morning as lows dip into the 30s.

During the day, it will be cool and mostly sunny.  Highs in the 50s/60s.

