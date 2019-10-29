Central AL Forecast: WEATHER AWARE Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Deep tropical moisture will push North from the Gulf and bring scattered showers & storms on Wednesday. Stay WEATHER AWARE as events planned for Halloween may be affected by the rain! It will essentially be an all-day event. It will feel a bit warmer outside because of the increased humidity as well. Highs in the mid 70s, lows in the low 60s.

HALLOWEEN: While the scattered rain will keep on coming DURING THE DAY on Halloween, the good news is that a cold front should sweep through Thursday afternoon, drying us out. Right now, even though it will still be soggy outside, we’re thinking the rain will stop by ~2 to 5 PM…just in time for Trick-or-Treating!

It’s also worth noting that temperatures will start dropping quickly behind this front. While you’re out Thursday night, temps will most likely be in the 40s. Bundle up!!



FRIDAY/THIS WEEKEND: We will stay rain-free from Friday onward and into the weekend. It will be CHILLY behind this next front. Our first FROST of the season is possible Friday/Saturday morning as lows dip into the 30s.

During the day, it will be cool and mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s/60s.