Central AL Forecast: WEATHER AWARE Wednesday, Threat for severe storms starts Today and continues through Wednesday

A cold front will move toward the area today. Ahead of it we will be warm, breezy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed most of central Alabama in a Level 1 of 5 Marginal Risk. Main threats would be strong winds and hail, but a tornado or two is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.











The scattered showers and storms will continue tonight as the cold front stalls just west of central Alabama. Again, a few could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail and possibly a tornado. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

More stormy weather is expected on Tuesday. The stalled front will merge with another front moving in from the east. They will push south of Birmingham and stall. Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the day. A few could become strong to possibly severe. We remain under a Level 1 of 5 Marginal Risk for gusty winds, hail and possibly a tornado or two. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.





You need to stay WEATHER AWARE on Wednesday. A surface low will move east across Missouri during the day. This will cause the stalled front to lift north as a warm front. At the same time, low-level winds will build into the area, it will be warm and humid too. These features will make the air very unstable. A second cold front will be moving into central Alabama by Wednesday night. We can expect scattered showers and storms develop throughout the day. These storms will become severe. SPC has us in a Level 3 of 5 Enhanced Risk. The threats will be tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Bottom Line:

Severe Weather is expected with tornadoes, strong winds and large hail.

Tornado threat will be greatest in the evening and overnight

Timing is still uncertain, but expect storms to begin in the morning and last through Wednesday night. The strongest storms are likely in the afternoon/evening/overnight.

The severe storms are expected to continue into Wednesday evening and overnight. You will need to continue to stay WEATHER AWARE all night until the cold front moves through by Thursday morning.

The rain will end on Thursday morning. We will become partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Friday will be a much calmer day with a partly cloudy sky. It will be breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Models are hinting at a weak back-door cold front moving in from the east. This will keep us partly cloudy and it could set off a stray shower or two. Otherwise, we will be dry, breezy and cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Sunday will remain partly cloudy, but it will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!