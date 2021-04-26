Central AL Forecast: Warming up this week and staying dry through Thursday

We will have some very pleasant weather today as an area of high pressure sits over Alabama. Expect a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures as southeast winds return. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.





Tonight will be mostly clear and cool. Lows will be in the 50s except in the cooler valleys where they will be in the upper 40s.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday and stay east of us through Thursday. Each day will be warm and becoming slightly more humid. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Wednesday will become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the 60s each night.

Thursday will stay warm and be a little more humid, but it will become mostly cloudy as a cold front moves toward Alabama. We will see a few late-day showers pop-up. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time they are not expected to be severe, but a few could be strong with gusty winds. We will watch to see how this evolves this week, so stay tuned for updates. Lows will be in the 60s.

The cold front will move through on Friday with scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the mid 70s.







Weekend Outlook: The cold front will stall along the coast on Saturday. We will become partly cloudy, less humid and it will be mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Sunday will have more sunshine and it will be warmer with high temperatures back in the lower 80s.

