Central AL Forecast: Warmer with spotty storms today. Strong to severe storms likely on Wednesday

An area of high pressure will move east of Alabama today. This will bring back the southerly winds and a warm front will move up from the Gulf of Mexico. This will make it warmer, more humid and set off spotty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. A few downpours and gusty winds can be expected with any thunderstorm. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s.







Tonight will stay mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 60s.

Weather Aware Wednesday: A cold front will move across the Birmingham area on Wednesday. This will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could become strong to severe. Fortunately, the dynamics with this front are not as impressive as the last few fronts. SPC and the NWS Birmingham office has placed central Alabama in a Level 2 of 5 Slight Risk and the rest of Alabama is in a Level 1 of 5 Marginal Risk for severe storms. The main threat will be straight-line damaging winds of 60+ mph. We could also see some hail. The tornado threat is low, but I can’t rule out one or two. Stay WEATHER AWARE! It will be warm and humid ahead of the front with high temperatures in the lower 70s, but once the front moves through the temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s by the evening.









The front will move toward the Alabama coast by Wednesday night with the rain coming to an end by sunrise Thursday. It will turn MUCH COLDER with lows in the mid 30s on Thursday morning. We will be breezy, so the wind chill will be in the 20s! BRRR!

An area of high pressure will build over the Deep South on Thursday. We will become sunny, windy and it will be MUCH COLDER. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 50s. The wind chill will be in the 40s during the day. Thursday night will be clear and cold with a light freeze. Freeze warnings will likely be issued since many plants and flowers are starting to bloom. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will need to protect or bring in your plants. This is why it is always good to wait until after Easter to plant anything outside.

Good Friday will be a gorgeous and cool day with high temperatures around 60°. Some frost can be expected on Friday night with lows in the lower to upper 30s. You will need to protect your plants once again.

Easter Weekend: We will have more pleasant weather for any plans you have this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Easter Sunday will start out in the 40s for the sunrise services, but we will warm up into the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Overall, the weekend’s weather will be great!

