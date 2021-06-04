Central AL Forecast: Warmer with fewer storms today and Saturday. Scattered storms return Sunday

The day is starting out muggy with some patchy fog. Watch for reduced visibility in spots across central Alabama.

⚠️Watch out for some patchy dense fog across central Alabama this morning. Visibility is less than a mile in Anniston, Gadsden and Jasper. It will stick around through 9 AM. Take your time while traveling. #alwx @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/0Dp10BNQ9L — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) June 4, 2021

Whatever is left of the cold front/trough will push toward the Alabama coast today. This will allow for some drier air to move in across central Alabama. We will be partly cloudy, very warm and humid with just a few showers possible. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy and muggy with patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: A cut-off upper-level low will be sitting over Texas this weekend. It will be far enough away from Alabama to impact our weather on Saturday. We will be partly cloudy, hot and a little humid with only a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Expect Sunday to be a little wetter as the low moves into the Arklamiss area. It will send an upper-level wave/disturbance across Alabama. This will set off scattered showers and storms mainly during the heating of the day. It will be warm and more humid with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

Next Week Outlook: The cut-off low will continue to send a few upper-level waves/disturbances across central Alabama on Monday and Tuesday. We will have numerous showers and storms each day. Some heavy rain is likely since we will have high humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The low will weaken into an open wave and we will have fewer storms on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Look for a more typical summer weather pattern by the end of next week. This is where we start the day muggy and have pop-up scattered storms by the afternoon. It will be very warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Update: No development is expected the next 5 days.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!