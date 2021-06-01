Central AL Forecast: Warmer today with storms returning tonight and Wednesday. Hurricane Season Starts Today

We will continue to warm up and become more humid today with a mix and clouds as southeast winds persist over us. A stray shower or two could pop-up with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.







Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving across central Alabama from an upper-level wave/disturbance and a warm front moving through. The rain will end by sunrise on Wednesday. It will be mild with lows in the mid 60s.





A trough of low pressure will move toward the Southeast U.S. on Wednesday. This, combined with the warm front, will pull up more humid air from the Gulf of Mexico and help set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best areas to see rain will be west of I-65 and across northern Alabama. High temperatures will now be in the mid 80s.

The trough will send a weakening cold front toward Alabama on Thursday. There will also be an upper-level wave/disturbance moving across the Southeast U.S. These systems will keep us mostly cloudy and will set off showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain. However, depending on the speed of the trough, the rain could end in the morning and we could dry out for the afternoon. We will have to see how this progresses the next few days. High temperatures will be held down into the lower 80s.

The wet weather will stick around on Friday, but the overall coverage of storms will be less. A cut-off low will sit over Texas. It will send a weak wave/disturbance across Alabama and that will set off more scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will have dissipated by the weekend, but the cut-off low will still be sitting over Texas. This will send another upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Alabama, and it will set off scattered showers and storms on Saturday. However, not all of you will see the storms. They will pop-up with the heating of the day. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Sunday looks to be a wetter day now with more scattered showers and storms thanks to the more humid air over us and the Texas low. Some heavy rain will be possible. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s before the storms develop.

Tropical Update: Today is the first day of the 2021 Hurricane Season. The hurricane experts across the country are expecting an above average season with 13-20 named storms, of those storms 6-10 are forecast to become hurricanes, and 3-5 of those hurricanes becoming major hurricanes. This is due to the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) being neutral (Not El Nino or La Nina) and that means there will be less wind shear. There will also be an active African Monsoon that will send more tropical waves across the Atlantic Ocean. Lastly, the tropical Atlantic waters are already above average, and this is fuel for storms to develop.

Currently, there are not any areas of development expected in the next 5 days.









