Central AL Forecast: Warmer and partly cloudy today; Storms return Thursday

The warm weather pattern continues today as southerly winds remain across central Alabama. Aloft, a weak disturbance will move over us, and this will give us a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible, but most of you will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.





Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid with a few showers possible. High temperatures will be around 70°. Plenty of rain and thunderstorms arrive on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 50s.

Our next cold front will sweep across central Alabama on Thursday with numerous showers and thunderstorms. I’m not expecting any severe weather, but a few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain totals between Wednesday night and Friday morning could be around 1-2″. Fortunately, we have not has a lot of rain, so I’m not expecting any flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Thursday night the rain will continue with lows near 40°.

Friday will be a partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler day with a few showers lingering until midday. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Weekend Forecast: There is still some uncertainty in the forecast models with the weather this weekend. However, they are coming into better agreement with the chance for rain, but not in total agreement with temperatures. There are temperatures differences between the GFS and Euro for Sunday night into Monday. An Arctic cold front is expected to sweep through the region. The American model (GFS) has central Alabama with lows in the teens and the European has lows in the 20s on Monday morning.

Right now, I’m going to go with a mostly cloudy Saturday that has a few showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Saturday night will stay mostly cloudy with a few showers and some mixed with snow and sleet. No accumulation is expected. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with a few rain showers. There is a chance a few flurries or sleet could be mixed in during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy and very cold. Lows will be in the lower 20s with a hard freeze. This forecast is likely going to change a number of times between now and the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

