Central AL Forecast: Warm with plenty of clouds today. Turning hot by this weekend

A ridge of high pressure is sitting just along the U.S. East Coast. This will help to keep us mostly dry today and this week. There will be clusters of thunderstorms moving east across Mississippi today from upper-level waves. They will run into this ridge and will weaken and dissipate as they get to the MS/AL border. A stray shower is possible in the far western part of central Alabama. We will see plenty of high clouds coming from these storms today, and this will make it mostly cloudy. We will be warm, but not humid yet with high temperatures in the lower 80s.







Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and a little cool. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is what it should be this time of year.

Tuesday will be similar to today. We will watch clusters of storms from the upper-level waves to the west of Alabama move toward us. They will weaken thanks to the area of high pressure. A few showers could sneak into central Alabama, but most of you will be dry. Look for more high clouds over us that will filter the sunshine. It will stay warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

The ridge of high pressure will build toward Alabama from the East Coast Wednesday through Friday. This will keep all the rain away and we will have more sunshine. Southeast winds will slowly make it more humid, but we will start to really warm up. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s each day.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will build over us this weekend, and that means more dry weather. It also means we will become HOT! Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90°. Sunday will stay mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures making it into the lower 90s for the first time in 2021.

90° Temperatures: Historically, for us, this is very close to when we normally see our first 90° day of the year. On average, the first 90° of the year in Birmingham is May 22nd. The earliest day in the year we’ve ever hit 90° was March 21st, back in 1907. The latest day in the year was July 1st, back in 1983. With all of that being said, it looks like summer is coming to Alabama right on schedule this year. I hope your A/C units are running properly because you will need them all weekend.

Looking into next week we will have daily high temperatures in the lower to possibly mid 90s! YIKES!

