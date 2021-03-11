Central AL Forecast: Warm, Dry Weekend; Storms Rolling In on Monday

We will become warmer and a little more humid on Friday as southerly winds persist across the Birmingham area. It will be partly cloudy and still dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Look for pollen levels to continue to climb thanks to all the trees and flowers starting to bloom.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay along the East Coast this weekend, and this will keep a cold front from moving into Alabama. We will continue to be unseasonably warm for mid-March and it will be more humid all weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.







Sunday will be partly cloudy, humid and dry for most of the day. A cold front will move toward us by Sunday night and that could set off a few showers later in the evening. It will still be warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move in on Sunday night ahead of the cold front. Lows will be in the 50s.

Daylight Saving Time: Also, friendly reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 A.M. Sunday morning. Please remember to turn your clocks ahead by 1 hour.

Next Week Outlook: The cold front will move through on Monday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong, so we will keep an eye on that threat. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Tuesday will be a little drier as the front stalls just south of Birmingham. However, models do not agree with how far south the front will be located. Expect a mostly cloudy day with spotty showers and highs in the 70s. Another cold front will pull the old front north as a warm front on Wednesday. This will make it warmer with scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. The second cold front will move through on Thursday with more showers and storms. It will turn cooler with highs in the 60s. Lastly, Friday looks to be a dry day with some sunshine and highs in the 60s.

