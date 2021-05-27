Central AL Forecast: Warm and humid with a few showers today. Big changes to the Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Today will be very warm and humid as southwesterly winds move across the state as the ridge of high pressure sits over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers starting now and lasting through the evening. Most of you will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. If you are headed to the SEC Baseball Tourney plan for a quick shower.









Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a few stray showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weather pattern starts to change on Friday. An upper-level wave and a cold front will move across Alabama. These systems will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. SPC has placed areas along and northwest of I-59 in a Level 1 Marginal Risk. The possible threats would be strong winds and large hail. We could also see some heavy rain. Fortunately, it has been very dry lately, so the bulk of the rain will be absorbed into the ground. It will still be hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s before the storms arrive. This could cause some delays in the SEC Baseball Tourney. The showers and storms will continue Friday night with lows in the 60s.

Memorial Weekend Outlook: BIG changes in the forecast for this weekend. The cold front will push south into the Gulf of Mexico. This will allow for a MUCH cooler air mass to move into Alabama. We will be cloudy until the afternoon and then expect some peaks of sunshine. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 70s. How nice does that sound?! Sunday will be a dry day as the front moves farther into the Gulf and drier air moves over us. It will be sunny with lower humidity and high temperatures only in the lower 80s. This will be perfect weather for the last two days of the SEC Baseball Tournament!

On Monday, will be mostly sunny, warmer and a little more humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.





