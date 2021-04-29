Central AL Forecast: Warm and humid today with scattered showers and storms tonight

More above normal temperatures today as breezy southerly winds heat us up and make it more humid. We will have a mix of sun and clouds like we had yesterday. A cold front moves toward Alabama this afternoon and it will set off a few showers or storms. High temperatures will be back in the mid 80s.

The cold front will move into Alabama this evening and push through overnight. We will have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It is likely the line of thunderstorms will be weakening as it moves into central Alabama as it moves into less unstable air. A few of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. Most of central Alabama is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be strong winds, but we could see some hail. Again, the threat overall is low since the line of storms will be weakening, but something to watch as you go to bed tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.







The cold front will move through by Friday morning with the rain ending. Then it will become mostly sunny, cooler and breezy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s – which is normal for this time of year.





Weekend Outlook: There is some uncertainty in the forecast for this weekend thanks to an upper-level low that will slowly move northeast across Texas into the Ohio Valley. Forecast models are in better agreement, but the uncertainty is how much rain we will see on Sunday. Right now, the Friday cold front to stall along the coast on Saturday. We will become mostly sunny, less humid and it will be pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80°.





Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few showers late in the day, so most of you will be dry. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Rain and some storms will return Sunday night into Monday as the upper-level low moves north of Alabama.

