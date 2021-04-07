Central AL Forecast: Warm and humid today. Strong to possibly severe storms tonight

Today will still be very nice and dry as an area of high pressure sits off the east coast of Florida. This will bring in breezy southerly winds and make it more humid. We will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

The weather changes tonight as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moves out of Mississippi into Alabama. This is part of a cold front and an upper-level wave/disturbance. These storms could contain damaging winds and possibly a tornado, but it is likely they will be weakening as they move into Alabama. Right now, the threat is low, but it is something to watch. SPC has placed far western Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The rest of central Alabama is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The storms will be move into western Alabama around 10 PM tonight, Birmingham around 2 AM and Anniston around 4 AM. They will exit central Alabama around 10 AM Thursday. There will also be some heavy rain. Lows will be in the 60s.















Again, Thursday will start stormy as the line of storms move to the east of Birmingham by sunrise and then clears the state around 10 AM. Then as we heat up a few showers and storms develop in the afternoon to evening with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Another upper-level wave will move through Thursday night into Friday morning. This will set off more showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will continue to have some scattered showers and thunderstorms around as the upper-level wave moves west across Alabama. It will be warm and muggy with high temperatures around 80°.

Weekend Outlook: The weather will remain unsettled with more rain and thunderstorms mainly on Saturday. A cold front will move into Alabama on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. They will start early in the morning and continue through the afternoon. It is too early to say if the storms will be strong or severe, but we will keep an eye on the forecast trends. High temperatures will be in the 70s. The cold front will move through by Sunday morning and that will put an end to any storms. We could see a few lingering light rain showers during the morning. By the afternoon we will be partly cloudy and we do not cool down with high temperatures staying in the 70s.

