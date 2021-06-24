Central AL Forecast: Warm and a little more humid today, but the humidity gets higher this weekend

It is another pleasant start to the day, but it is not as cool. Temperatures are in the 60s with the low humidity.

An area of high pressure is sitting NE of Alabama today. This will bring in east to southeast winds across the state, and that will slowly make it more humid. However, we will not be at typical summer humidity levels. It will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Expect warm high temperatures in the upper 80s.





Tonight will be mostly clear and a little muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The area of high pressure will stay northeast of Alabama on Friday. Some drier air may try to move in from Georgia, so the humidity will still be at a comfortable level for this time of year. We will have plenty of sunshine and it will be very warm with a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. We will be warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be along the U.S. East Coast. This will bring back southerly winds to the Birmingham area all weekend. This will make it warm and more humid. There will also be an upper-level low the northern Gulf Coast, and it will aid in bringing in the humid air along with setting off some thunderstorms. Saturday will be partly cloudy with just a few showers and thunderstorms popping up with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Sunday will be warm and more humid with a little better chance for afternoon spotty showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Update: There is an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Increasing upper-level winds will cause wind shear today, and prevent development of this low as it moves to the west-northwest. NHC is giving this disturbance a low chance of development in the next 5 days.

A strong tropical wave will emerge off Africa later today. Conditions are somewhat favorable for development in the next few days as it moves over marginally favorable water temperatures. It will move to the west-northwest and could become a tropical depression early next week once it gets into the central Atlantic Ocean. Forecast models are showing continued development as it moves toward the Windward Islands late next week. Right now, this is not a threat to the U.S. NHC is giving this wave a medium chance of development.

