Central AL Forecast: Very warm temperatures arrives today and stick around through Thursday

Remembering April 27, 2011: Today is a somber day across Alabama as we remember this tragic day where we had 62 tornadoes (three were EF-5s) and 240 people lost their lives during the historic tornado outbreak. It was a very unique day with three rounds of severe weather. The first was a squall line of severe storms in the early morning that produce damaging winds and a number of tornadoes. Round two was around noon that mainly impacted northern Alabama with damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Then round three was the main event during the afternoon and evening. Many people thought that the event was over after the morning and local meteorologists did their best to alert everyone to the fact that the worst has yet to arrive.

We learned a lot from this day from how to cover so many strong and long-tracked tornadoes to how to get the warnings out to those who were without power from the morning storms. We still see some of the scars from that day as we continue to recover. Remember you always need to be prepared when we have a threat for tornadoes. Unfortunately, tornadoes are a way of life in Alabama and we just need to do out best to stay weather aware when they are in the forecast.

Today’s Forecast: The area of high pressure that was over us on Monday is now east of Alabama, and it will stay east of us through Thursday. We will see plenty of high clouds over us today and this will make it partly cloudy with the filtered sunshine. We will have breezy southerly winds of 10-15 mph. These winds will allow our temperatures to climb into the mid 80s.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and not as cool. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be another unseasonably warm day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s once again.

Thursday will stay warm and be more humid, but it will be mostly cloudy as a cold front moves toward Alabama. We will see a few late-day showers pop-up. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time they are not expected to be severe, but a few could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60s.

The cold front will move through on Friday morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Then it will become mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. We will be cooler with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.





Weekend Outlook: There is some uncertainty in the forecast for this weekend. There is an upper-level low that the Euro model wants to keep over Texas, but the GFS pulls it north and it gets absorbed into the Friday cold front. If the Euro verifies, then we will see some rain on Sunday, but if the GFS is right, then we will be dry. Right now, I’m calling for the cold front to stall along the coast on Saturday. We will become mostly sunny, less humid and it will be mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Know that this forecast could change before we get to the weekend.

