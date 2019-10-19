Central AL Forecast: Thunderstorms, threat for severe weather Monday

RIGHT NOW: Cloudy skies over Central Alabama this afternoon as leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Nestor settles over the region. Temperatures this morning are cool in the upper 50s/low 60s.

TODAY: Those clouds should quickly clear out as the morning goes on. This afternoon will be mainly sunny and warm…great day all around! Highs expected in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: As winds turn to the South overnight, clouds and humidity will gradually increase going into Monday morning. Lows will be well above-normal for late October in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Tomorrow is a CBS 42 Weather Aware day as we have our first risk of the season for severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a SLIGHT (2 out of 5) risk of severe weather for much of West Alabama for Monday.

As a strong cold front sweeps through, brief damaging wind gusts & isolated tornadoes will be possible along with heavy rain. A line of storms should begin to move in from Mississippi around noon tomorrow, and continue tracking East through 4 PM. Stay tuned for forecast updates!

TUESDAY: A few morning showers are possible Tuesday, but by Tuesday afternoon we’ll be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

WED/THURS: More sunshine and cooler temperatures in the wake of this next cold front for Wednesday & Thursday. We’ll go back to starting off the day chilly in the 40s, then warm up to highs near 70°.