Central AL Forecast: The soggy weather continues today with cooler temperatures

We will have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop during the afternoon as the stalled cold front sits over south Alabama and an upper-level disturbance will move from west to east across the state. Some of the rain could be heavy by this evening. We will have a cooler day with high temperatures in the lower 70s.







An upper-level disturbance will move east along the front tonight. This will set off numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.





Wednesday will start out pretty wet as the disturbance moves east of Alabama. The rain will clear out by late-morning and then we will be left with a cloudy sky. It will be unseasonably cool as we only get into the upper 60s. Normal high temperatures this time of year are in the lower 80s.

The rain finally comes to an end by Thursday as a trough of low pressure moves across the Southeast U.S. Rain totals between today and Thursday will be around 1-2″+. We will have temperatures well below normal with highs only in the upper 60s.

An area of high pressure will build over the southeast U.S. on Friday. This will dry us out, lower the humidity and provide us with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer, but still below normal, with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have some great weather this weekend! The area of high pressure will stay over us on Saturday. We will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures around 80°. Sunday will be warmer and become partly cloudy as it slowly becomes more humid aloft. High temperatures climb back into the lower to mid 80s – this will finally be above normal.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!