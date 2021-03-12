Central AL Forecast: The pleasant spring-like weather continues today and this weekend. Storms return next week.

The spring-like warmth continues on this Friday. We will be warmer and a tad more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s – depends on how much sunshine you see in your city. The pollen levels to continue to climb thanks to all the trees and flowers starting to bloom.







Tonight will have a few clouds and it will be cool with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Southerly winds will stay over the area this weekend, so expect some near-record high temperatures each day. An area of high pressure off the East Coast will keep a cold front from moving into Alabama. Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and more humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. The record high is 84° set back in 1900. I don’t think we will get that warm, but we will be within a few degrees of it.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, humid and dry for most of the area. A stray shower is possible for north Alabama since it is close to a stalled cold front. Look for near record high temperatures in the lower 80s. The record is 84° set back in 1967.

The cold front will move toward us Sunday night into Monday morning and it set off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50s.

Daylight Saving Time: Also, friendly reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 A.M. Sunday morning. Please remember to turn your clocks ahead by 1 hour.

Next Week Outlook: The cold front will move through on Monday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail, so we will keep an eye on that threat. High temperatures will be in the 70s. The front stalls just south of Birmingham on Tuesday, and we will have lingering showers and storms with temperatures in the 70s. Another cold front will pull the old front north as a warm front on Wednesday. This will make it warmer with scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail and a few tornadoes. We will have to watch and see how this plays out once we get into next week. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. The second cold front will move through by Thursday with more showers and a few storms. It will turn cooler with highs in the 60s. Lastly, Friday looks to be a dry day with some sunshine and highs in the 60s.

