Central AL Forecast: The humidity drops with plenty of sunshine the next few days

A cold front will move through today, but do not expect much of a drop in temperatures. It will become less humid and breezy – a very nice treat for mid-June. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 90s this afternoon. A stray shower/storm could pop-up between Montgomery to the coast where the front will interact with the more humid air.







Tonight, will be clear, “cooler” and less humid. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

High pressure will sit just north of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. This will keep us dry and sunny with low humidity as northeast winds persist over the state. We will still be very warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Doesn’t that feel pleasant?!

The area of high pressure will move to the U.S. East Coast on Friday. We will still be dry, but it will slowly become more humid as southerly winds return across Alabama. Expect a mostly sunny day with high temperatures back in the 90s.

Weekend Outlook: The forecast this weekend will depend on what the possible tropical system (Invest 92L) in the Gulf of Mexico does. Right now, it is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm. The forecast track is still up for debate since the models are NOT in agreement. It looks like this disturbance will move somewhere between northern Mexico, Texas, or Louisiana. Regardless of development, it will send deep tropical moisture northward into the Gulf Coast states, and that means heavy rain.

The forecast calls for us to be mostly cloudy, warm, and more humid on Saturday with a few showers and a few storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will have scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain at times. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. More rain will arrive Sunday night with a soggy day likely on Monday depending on where the disturbance tracks. NOTE: This forecast will likely change several times before we get to the weekend depending on what Invest 92L does. Stay tuned!

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Two strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill last night off the U.S. East Coast. It will get a little stronger as it quickly moves to the northeast. Then it is expected to weaken pretty quickly as it moves over cold water on Wednesday. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Invest 92L is still in the Bay of Campeche. It remains poorly organized and it is sitting just east of the Mexican coast. It is expected to meander along the coast for a few more days before moving to the north. Some slow development is possible, and it could become a tropical depression or tropical storm later this week. It is still way too early to say where it will end up, but anywhere from northern Mexico to Louisiana could possibly see something from the disturbance. Regardless of development it will spread deep tropical moisture northward, and this will bring plenty of heavy rain to the northern Gulf Coast starting this weekend into early next week. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop over the next 5 days.

Lastly, there is a strong tropical wave just offshore of west Africa. It is disorganized, but some development is possible during the next few days before wind shear and dry air weaken it over the Atlantic Ocean.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

