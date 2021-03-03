Central AL Forecast: Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures today

We will finally dry out today as the latest weather system moves east of Alabama. The day will start out with some clouds but will become sunny by midday. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s.







Tonight, will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

High pressure will build over us on Thursday and Friday. We will have a gorgeous sunny day on Thursday. It will be warmer with high temperatures around 70°.

Friday will become partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower during the evening as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across the Gulf South. High temperatures will be a little cooler in the lower to mid 60s. A few showers will be possible Friday night with lows in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook: The upper-level wave/disturbance will continue to move over us on Saturday morning, but it will be east of Alabama by the afternoon. We will start Saturday with plenty of clouds and a few showers, but it will become partly cloudy and dry by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.





Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with warmer high temperatures in the mid 60s as another area of high pressure builds over the Southeast U.S. Make sure you get out and enjoy the pleasant weather this weekend!

