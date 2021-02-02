Central AL Forecast: Sunshine returns today, but it stays cold and breezy.

Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning. That means we will have 6 more weeks of winter. Although I don’t know how he saw his shadow since it was cloudy and snowing when he made the prediction this year. However, it will really feel like winter next week as an Arctic blast heads our way. He has been predicting the weather since 1887 in Punxsutawney, PA. I made a visit to the events at Gobbler’s Knob about 20 years ago. It was a unique event with about 25,000+ people there to cheer on Phil.





An area of high pressure will build across the Deep South today and Wednesday. We will have plenty of sunshine today, but it stays cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tonight will be clear, cold and frosty with a hard freeze. Lows will be in the lower to mid 20s. Protect your plants, pets and pipes!

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with more sunshine, and it will be a little warmer. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 50s.

Thursday will be a transition day between the sunny weather and rain. We will become mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for a late-day shower. High temperatures climb back into the lower 60s. Rain returns Thursday night ahead of a cold front. The rain will end by midday on Friday as the cold front moves through. It will become breezy and colder with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Weekend Forecast: Expect a few lingering showers as the cold front stalls over south Alabama. However, most of you will be dry with the best chance of rain closer to Montgomery. It will be cool with high temperatures in the lower 50s.





A stronger cold front will move through on Sunday, but do not expect much rain, if any, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. This front will bring in some MUCH colder air to the Deep South that will continue into Monday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 40s, but it will feel like the 30s with the wind chill. Sunday night will have VERY COLD lows from the upper teens north of Birmingham to the lower 20s across the city. Expect a significant freeze to take all cold weather precautions. Monday will become sunny, but it stays cold with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

