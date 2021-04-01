Central AL Forecast: Sunny, windy and cold today. Freeze Warning Tonight!

⚠️Wind Advisory from 9 AM to 6 PM

⚠️Freeze Warning Tonight

It is a cold start to the day, and we will stay chilly all day as an area of high pressure builds over the area. It will pull down the cold air from the north. It will become windy today with sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 AM until 6 PM. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s.





Tonight, we will be clear, very cold and frosty with a freeze. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Make sure you protect your plants as many of them are blooming now. Bring them indoors or cover them.







Good Friday will be a sunny, beautiful and chilly day with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Some frost can be expected on Friday night with lows in the lower to upper 30s. You will need to protect your plants once again.

Easter Weekend: We will have delightful weather for any plans you have this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Easter Sunday will start out in the 30s/40s for the sunrise services, so dress warmly. We will warm up into the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. This is perfect weather for any Easter Egg hunts!

