Central AL Forecast: Sunny, very warm and less humid today. Keeping an eye on the Tropics

The drier and less humid air has returned to central Alabama! An area of high pressure will sit over Alabama and the Southeast U.S. today. This will keep us dry and sunny with low humidity as northerly winds persist over the state. We will be very warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.





Tonight, will be clear, “cool” and less humid. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Doesn’t that feel wonderful?!

More pleasant weather is expected on Thursday as the area of high pressure remains over Alabama. We will be sunny and hot, but not humid. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The area of high pressure will move to the U.S. East Coast on Friday. We will still be dry, but it will slowly become more humid as southerly winds return across Alabama. Expect a partly cloudy day with high temperatures back in the lower 90s.

Father’s Day Weekend Outlook: The forecast this weekend will depend on what the possible tropical system (Invest 92L) in the Gulf of Mexico does. Right now, it is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm on Friday into Saturday. The forecast track is still up for debate since the models are NOT in agreement. It looks like this disturbance will move somewhere between northern Mexico to Louisiana. It will be a lopsided system with the bulk of the rain north and east of the center. This is typical for an early season tropical system. Regardless of development, it will send deep tropical moisture northward into the Gulf Coast states all weekend. This will lead to heavy rain with the highest totals along the coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Central Alabama could see around 1-3″+ with the higher amounts the farther south you travel.







Therefore, the forecast calls for us to be mostly cloudy, warm, and more humid on Saturday with a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. If you need to get anything done outside you should do it on Saturday.

Father’s Day Sunday will have plenty of rain and some thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be heavy rain at times. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. More rain will arrive Sunday night with lows in the 70s. The system will likely bring us more heavy rain on Monday, but that depends on where the disturbance tracks. NOTE: This forecast will likely change several times before we get to the weekend depending on the track and strength of Invest 92L . Stay tuned!

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Bill has become a non-tropical low in the north Atlantic and it is no longer a tropical system.

Invest 92L is still in the Bay of Campeche or southern Gulf of Mexico. It remains poorly organized and it is sitting just east of the Mexican coast. It is expected to meander along the coast today and Thursday before moving to the north. Some slow development is possible, and it could become a tropical depression or tropical storm on Friday into Saturday. It is still way too early to say where it will end up, but anywhere from northern Mexico to Louisiana could possibly see something from the disturbance.





The models are still not in agreement with where it will go since it is not a developed system yet. Regardless of development, it will spread deep tropical moisture northward, and this will bring plenty of heavy rain to the northern Gulf Coast starting this weekend into early next week. Coastal areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle will have the highest amounts around 6-10″+. Inland areas around central Alabama could see 1-3″+ with the higher amounts the farther south you travel. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop over the next 5 days. Please check back for updates the rest of the week.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

