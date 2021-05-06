Central AL Forecast: Sunny, mild and less humid today and Friday

We start the day with a clear sky and some patchy fog. It is a little cool to chilly with temperatures in the 40s to 50s.

High pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. today. We will have plenty of sunshine and it will be mild with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. This will be great weather for the first round of the Regions Traditions Golf Tournament today.

This evening will become partly cloudy and we could see a stray shower as a weak cold front moves through. This could impact the Barons Game at 7:05 PM. Tonight, will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 40s to near 50°.









Friday will become sunny as an area of high pressure sits over Alabama. It will be a pleasant day with high temperatures only in the lower 70s. Friday night will be clear and chilly with a low near 50°.

Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. This will bring back the southerly winds, and we will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Saturday night will not be as chilly with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be partly cloudy, warmer, breezy and more humid. It now looks like we will stay dry all day as the cold front has slowed down. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Rain and some thunderstorms return Sunday night into Monday as the cold front moves closer to Birmingham. Lows will be in the 60s.

Regions Tradition: We will have some great weather for all four rounds of the golf tournament. Thursday through Friday will have sunshine and a few clouds with high temperatures in the 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.





