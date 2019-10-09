Central AL Forecast: Sunny, dry, warm midweek weather

After a fairly cool and comfortable day, temperatures begin an upward swing today. Instead of the upper 70s and low 80s like yesterday, we’ll see more low and mid 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. All the really active weather today will take place in the Northwest with a developing low pressure system. That will transition to the Midwest by Thursday with strong storms possible there while we see continued dry and warm weather.



That same low pressure area will move south and start to influence our weather by Friday. More clouds and a small chance of rain arrive on Friday, with more extensive rain coverage and a few thunderstorms in the mix on Saturday. We don’t expect any severe weather at this time, but stay tuned as patterns like this one, this time of year, can lead to some weird weather.



After the rain moves out, drier and cooler air moves in. The true taste of fall starts on Sunday morning, with lows in the mid and upper 40s. High temperatures will sit in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. More of the same on Monday as temperatures dip to the 40s in the morning and rebound into the 70s by the afternoon.

