Central AL Forecast: Sunny, dry and much hotter temperatures arrive today. Summer-like heat arrives this weekend

The ridge of high pressure will slowly build across the Southeast U.S. today. This will keep all the rain away from Alabama, and we will have more sunshine. It will not be very humid, so we will stay somewhat comfortable. High temperatures start to really warm up as we climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Friday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine as the area of high pressure build closer to Alabama. We will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will build on top of Alabama this weekend. This will keep us dry and the summer-like heat returns for the first time in 2021. Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures around 90°. Sunday will stay sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Make sure you find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Also, please us plenty of sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time.









90° Temperatures: Historically, for us, this is very close to when we normally see our first 90° day of the year. On average, the first 90° of the year in Birmingham is May 22nd. The earliest day in the year we’ve ever hit 90° was March 21st, back in 1907. The latest day in the year was July 1st, back in 1983. With all of that being said, it looks like summer is coming to Alabama right on schedule this year. I hope your A/C units are running properly because you will need them all weekend.

Looking into next week we will have daily high temperatures in the lower to possibly mid 90s! YIKES!

