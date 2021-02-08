Central AL Forecast: Sunny and dry today with warmer temperatures

The sunshine finally returns today! We will have an area of high pressure to the east of Alabama and it will help to keep us dry, and it will bring in some warmer air as southeast winds come back over the region. Expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight will become mostly cloudy as a weak upper-level wave/disturbance moves across the area. A stray shower is possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will remain warm and more humid with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There could be a stray shower or two pop-up, but most of you will remain dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70°. Each night will have a few clouds with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

A cold front will move into central Alabama on Thursday. It will tap into the warm and more humid air and set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong across the southern part of the viewing area where the best instablility is expected. However, I am not expecting any significant severe weather at this time. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Friday will become colder and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Weekend Forecast: There is plenty of uncertainty in the forecast models with the weather this weekend. There are HUGE temperatures differences between them. An Arctic cold front is expected to sweep through the region, but the timing of the front is still not agreed upon between the models. The American model (GFS) has central Alabama staying cool with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday. The European has highs in the 50s on Saturday, but Sunday will be in the 30s.

Right now, I’m going to go with a mostly cloudy Saturday that has a few showers. High temperatures will be around 50°. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with a few rain showers. There is a chance a few flurries or sleet could be mixed in during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. This forecast is likely going to change a number of times between now and the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy andMeteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!