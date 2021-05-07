Central AL Forecast: Sunny and cooler today. Mother’s Day Weekend will be warmer and more humid.

A weak cold front has moved through and this will bring us some cooler and sunny weather today as an area of high pressure moves across the SE U.S. High temperatures will be below normal as we only get into the lower 70s. Normal high this time of year is 80°.





Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy as a weak upper-level disturbance moves north of Alabama. We could see a few sprinkles as it passes by, but most of you will be dry. Lows will be chilly as they drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Mother’s Day Weekend: Saturday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. This will bring back the southerly winds, and we will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Saturday night will have another upper-level disturbance move by just north of Alabama. This will bring us a few clouds along with a few sprinkles possible. It will not be as chilly with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be partly cloudy, warmer, breezy and more humid as southerly winds persist over us. A cold front will be headed our way during the day, but it looks like it will not impact our weather until Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Rain and some thunderstorms return Sunday night into Monday as the cold front moves closer to Birmingham. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows will be in the 60s.

Next Week Outlook: We will have unsettled weather for most of next week. The cold front will move through on Monday with showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. We could pick up 1-2″ of rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. The front will stall along the coast on Tuesday. We will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop along the front and ride along it Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring us more scattered showers and a few storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s each day. Rain totals for the week will be around 2-4″, so we could have some flooding issues across central Alabama. We will finally dry out on Friday with highs staying in the 70s.

Regions Tradition: We will have some great weather for all four rounds of the golf tournament. Today will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.





That’s all for now! Be sure to follow all of the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!