Central AL Forecast: Sunny and cool for midweek

Pretty easy forecast for the next couple of days as cool, dry air takes over as rain chances are zip around the Deep South. High pressure will dominate our weather leading to cool mornings and sunny but comfortable afternoons. After a chilly morning, temperatures this afternoon will rise to upper 60s and low 70s. Another cool morning is ahead for Thursday with more mid-40s for morning temps. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer tomorrow, settling in the mid-70s.



Thursday night and into Friday, another front moves in with rain chances coming with it. Right now, there is still some uncertainty in regards to how fast the rain moves in and moves out on Friday, or if it lingers into Saturday (important for the Magic City Classic). Right now, we have rain likely on Friday with the showers tapering off by Saturday morning. Temperatures for both Friday and Saturday will be cooler in the afternoon, with highs in the 60s.



Lingering showers are possible Sunday too, with a more substantial rain chance coming on Monday with some showers on Tuesday.

