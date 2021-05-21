Central AL Forecast: Summer-like heat arrives this weekend. The tropics are starting to get busy

The ridge of high pressure will slowly build closer to Alabama today. This will keep all the rain well southwest of us for the next week. We will have a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and still coolish. Look for comfortable lows in the lower to upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will park itself over the Tennessee Vally this weekend. This will keep us dry and the summer-like heat returns for the first time in 2021. Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures around 90°. Sunday will stay sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Make sure you find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Also, please us plenty of sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time. On average, we have our first 90°+ day on May 22nd, so this is right on cue this year.

Next Week Outlook: Do not expect much of a change in the forecast, so that means more summer-like heat. The ridge of high pressure will remain over us Monday through Wednesday. We will be sunny and hot each day with high temperatures in the mid 90s. The ridge looks to break down a little Thursday and Friday. This will allow for a small chance for an afternoon shower or storm to pop-up. It will still be hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Tropical Update: We are tracking two areas in the tropics. The first one is Invest 90L in the north Atlantic. It has a high chance of becoming a subtropical system between today and Saturday. It could become the first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season, Ana.





The second system is Invest 91L in the western Gulf of Mexico. This low is expected to move NW toward Texas by tonight. It will spread more heavy rain across Louisiana and Texas. This is not a threat to Alabama.





