Central AL Forecast: Strong/severe storms possible through tonight

Very complex forecast upcoming today with the chances of severe storms in the mix later today and tonight. We’ll watch a cold front approach with an upper-level trough moving in. There’s also another upper-level disturbance that will influence our severe weather chances. This will have to be a wait-and-see situation, but the highest possibility for strong/severe storms will be west of I-65. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat with an isolated tornado not out of the question. The storms will weaken as they move across the state, with a much lower storm risk in east Alabama.



After the storms move out early Tuesday, drier and cooler air will filter into Central Alabama. We’ll see clouds for the morning with clearing by the afternoon. Highs will only sit in the mid and upper 60s. Temps will fall all the way to the upper 30s to low and mid-40s by early Wednesday with highs rebounding to the low 70s by Wednesday afternoon. More cool, fall weather is expected for Thursday.



Our next weather-maker takes shape on Thursday evening with more rain and storms in the forecast. It’s a bit too early to tell if severe weather will be a part of the forecast, so stay tuned for updates.

