Central AL Forecast: Storms return today with heavy rain and gusty winds

It remains warm and humid across central Alabama today in the wake of Tropical Storm Claudette. A cold front will move into the area later today. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon ahead of the front. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. It will be a warm and breezy day with high temperatures in the mid 80s.









The cold front will slowly move into the area this evening and tonight. Expect a line of thunderstorms to move into central Alabama from the northwest. This line will be weakening as it gets here, but a few storms could still be strong to possibly severe. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather today and tonight. The main threat is strong winds. The storms will weaken to showers overnight. It stays muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.







The cold front will gradually move through on Tuesday. We will start the day with scattered showers and a few storms, but they will end by late-morning. Then we will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will still be warm, but becoming less humid. High temperatures will be around 80. Tuesday night will be clear and more comfortable. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s. Nice and refreshing!

An area of high pressure will build north of Alabama Wednesday through Friday. Each day will be partly cloudy with only a very small chance for a pop-up shower. We will be warm and slowly becoming more humid by Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be along the U.S. East Coast. This will bring back southerly winds to the Birmingham area all weekend. This will make it warm and more humid. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and storms popping up with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will be warm and humid with a little better chance for afternoon pop-up showers and storms. High temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update: Claudette has regained Tropical Storm status even though it is over North Carolina, but it is forecast to move into the Atlantic Ocean. It will stay a tropical storm the next few days as it moves northeast off the U.S. East Coast. The storm is expected to dissipate by mid-week as it moves over colder water.

There is a tropical wave located about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands with a cluster of thunderstorms. It has a slight chance of development the next few days before upper-level winds become less favorable for development as it moves to the west. NHC is giving this disturbance a low chance of development in the next 5 days.

