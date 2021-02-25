Central AL Forecast: Staying warm today, but plenty of rain and storms arrive tonight

A weak cold front will move through the area today, but it will not have much moisture with it. We will have a few showers mainly this the morning, then it will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny. We will stay warm with highs temperatures in the lower 70s.

The front will start to retreat back north tonight as as an upper-level wave pulls it back over us. This will give us plenty of rain and a few thunderstorms. Some of the rain could get heavy at times. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe northwest of Birmingham. The Storm Prediction Center has placed NW Alabama in a Level 1 Marginal Risk. The threats would be hail and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 40s.







The front will linger across the Deep South on Friday. We will have scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible. Again, a few storms could be strong to possibly severe across NW Alabama with some hail and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.







Weekend Outlook: The front will continue to sit across the Southeast U.S. this weekend, but it will be just north of Birmingham or up near Huntsville to Nashville. This will reduce the amount of rain we see across central Alabama, but we will not be totally dry. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the day, but it will not be a washout. Southerly winds return, so expect warmer high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

The front will stay north of us on Sunday, and this keep the chance for rain low. Expect a mostly cloudy, warm and more humid day with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. A cold front will finally sweep through on Monday with more rain and some storms.

The front will linger across the Deep South into Tuesday and Wednesday with more rain.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy andMeteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!